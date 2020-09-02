Wichita school board will allow fall sports after all

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Amid intense pressure, the state's largest school district in Wichita has overturned its decision to call off all fall sports and activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Education for the 50,000-student district reversed itself Tuesday after members were flooded with emails and phone calls pleading and demanding that sports be allowed to continue. The outcry included a massive demonstration at Wichita Northwest High School. Athletes also had stood outside the board's meeting space holding signs and chanting following the initial Aug. 20 cancellation decision, The Wichita Eagle reports.

The board's decisions to proceed will require that participants agree to remote learning during the season of their sport or activity and for two weeks following. However, all sixth- through 12th-grade students in the district already were beginning the year online only.

District schools will only compete against each other during the regular season but would remain eligible for postseason play.

Some of the state's other large districts also have called off fall sports — including Shawnee Mission and Kansas City, Kansas.

Statewide, Kansas reported 1,564 new COVID-19 cases from Friday to Monday, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 42,612. Health officials also reported an additional three COVID-19-related deaths for a statewide death toll of 446.


