Indiana alters student count to maintain school funding

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

The board unanimously approved the plan Wednesday, allowing the state to use data from the last student count in February to determine whether schools should receive full funding for their students, regardless of whether those students are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom this semester.

The board’s resolution differs from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s initial request to preserve current school funding, however.

Last month, the governor proposed delaying the student count altogether after school leaders expressed concern about a letter from Indiana’s Senate president, Republican Rod Bray, that alluded to possible budget cuts for schools not offering an in-person option for students, despite the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Bray emphasized that state law caps per-pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually at 85% of basic tuition support. That would mean school districts that only offered online instruction to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 could lose 15% of their basic per-student funding, which would be $855 per student.

Although Holcomb and other state leaders promised in June that schools would remain fully funded during the pandemic regardless of whether students are attending class in-person or online, Bray’s notice put millions of dollars in school funding on the line, given that dozens of school districts around the state decided to start the school year entirely online.

Under the board of education's new plan, the fall student count day will happen as planned on Sept 18, but school budgets won’t be penalized for offering instruction only online.

Students will not be counted as “virtual" — meaning schools won't see the 15% reduction in basic per student funding — as long as they were not enrolled in a full-time virtual education program on the previous enrollment count day. Students who attended school virtually in February and remain virtual students now will continue to be funded at the 85% level.

State school superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a news release that she was “pleased” the state's board of education took action, noting that the original guidance from the Indiana Department of Education called for “100 percent funding" for affected students who are receiving virtual instruction because of the pandemic.

During his weekly news conference Wednesday, Holcomb praised the resolution for “getting this issue resolved ... so schools can have the funding that is needed to educate students during these unprecedented times.”

But the amendment to the student count is only a temporary commitment to retain school funding.

“We do have to remember that this solution isn't a permanent one,” said Terry Spradlin, Executive Director of the Indiana School Boards Association. “But for now, it’s suitable to help us navigate through the winter until February.”

The board's fix will last until the next student count day in February 2021, Spradlin said. State legislators will still have to decide during their next session whether they’ll change the current law surrounding virtual student funding or whether they'll provide another solution to ensure full-funding for schools until the end of the academic year.

———

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>