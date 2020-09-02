Coalition of teachers, parents voices concerns about schools

BOSTON (AP) — A statewide coalition of teachers, school nurses, parents and other school employees has released a list of issues it says need to be addressed before Massachusetts schools can safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The recently formed Coalition to Safely Reopen Schools in a statement this week called for a phased approach to reopening, with no in-person learning unless and until those issues are resolved.

Some of the measures the group seeks include appropriate social distancing guidelines, effective ventilation and air circulation in all schools, safe cleaning practices, accessible and rapid COVID-19 testing, and clear guidelines for contact tracing.

“Ours is a frontline perspective from those who will be ultimately responsible for the health, safety and the quality of education students will receive as a result of these decisions,” the coalition said in its statement.

Most Massachusetts school districts are planning hybrid model of in-person and remote learning when schools reopen this month, although several of the largest districts in the state are starting fully remote.


