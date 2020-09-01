Utah school changes to remote learning after virus outbreak

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah County high school plans to close temporarily and shift to a schedule that mixes online and in-person classes after reporting a cluster of coronavirus cases.

Alpine School District announced the change Monday at Pleasant Grove High School near Orem, although spokeswoman Kimberly Bird declined to say how many infections occurred, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“There’s an area within Pleasant Grove that’s impacting our numbers,” Bird said. “We’ve got to move in connection to the cases that are identified.”

A letter sent to parents said Pleasant Grove High School will close for two days.

The school is scheduled to reopen Thursday, when students will be split into two groups and begin attending in-person classes every other day to reduce the number of students in the building at one time.

Bird confirmed the state’s largest school district has detected 67 virus cases throughout its 91 schools, including 41 students and 26 faculty members.

Under state guidelines, if three students in a classroom of 15 children test positive for COVID-19, the school must change to online instruction.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>