Despite green light to reopen schools, concerns remain

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Even though Gov. Gina Raimondo has given most public school districts in Rhode Island the green light for full in-person classes this fall, teachers and administrators still have questions and concerns.

“There is still a great deal of fear and anxiety by many parents and teachers regarding the announcement of a return to in-person schooling," Frank Flynn, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals said in a statement to WJAR-TV.

Raimondo made her decision based on five conditions, including on whether the coronavirus is under control. Every public school in the state will get a walkthrough by experts to make sure they are safe and properly prepared.

“It is our expectation that the state will do comprehensive assessments and provide the resources, materials, logistics, and funding to remediate any deficiencies that are identified and restrict schools which are unsuitable from opening," Flynn added.

Bob Walsh, executive director of National Education Association Rhode Island, said his members have questions about possibly overcrowded buses and classrooms if too many parents decide it's safe to send their children back to school.

Thomas DiPaola, executive director of the state’s School Superintendents Association, said the group's members have questions about funding and whether they will have enough personnel.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>