2 Utah schools move to remote learning after virus outbreaks

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Utah schools have halted in-person classes and shifted to online learning because of coronavirus outbreaks during the first weeks of the school year.

The American Preparatory Academy charter school closed its elementary campus in Draper on Tuesday after 15 students and staffers tested positive for COVID-19, executive director Carolyn Sharette told The Salt Lake Tribune.

“We’re just pivoting,” Sharette said. “I assume this will happen at all schools eventually.”

That followed Alpine School District's announcement Monday that it was closing Pleasant Grove High School near Orem for two days. The school will shift to a mix of online and in-person classes after reporting a cluster of coronavirus cases.

District spokeswoman Kimberly Bird declined to say how many infections occurred at that high school, the Tribune reported. She said that across the district, the largest in the state, 67 cases had been detected throughout its 91 schools, including 41 students and 26 faculty members.

Pleasant Grove High School is scheduled to reopen Thursday, when students will be split into two groups and begin attending in-person classes every other day to reduce the number of students in the building at one time.

Utah schools began reopening last month with in-person classes, online learning and a hybrid of both in some cases. In some districts, parents could choose which option they wanted for their children.

Under state guidelines, if three students in a classroom of 15 children test positive for COVID-19, the school must change to online instruction.

At American Preparatory Academy, the infected students and staff are isolating and those who were in close contact have been told to quarantine, Sharette said. The school is hoping to bring students back in person on Sept. 11, she said.

In a plan submitted to the state before the school year began, the charter school emphasized the importance of having students on campus.

“Students need to be in school if it is at all possible," the plan said. "Issues of student academic loss, student mental health deterioration, and lack of supervision for students as parents return to work are real and significant factors which support the need for students to be in school.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>