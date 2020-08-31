School stops face-to-face teaching due to COVID-19 exposure

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ANGIE, La. (AP) — An elementary school in southeast Louisiana will cease in-person instruction for two weeks in response to what’s being called a “potential” coronavirus exposure.

WDSU-TV reports parents at Wesley Ray Elementary School in Angie were notified by Washington Parish officials that the shutdown was “out of an abundance of caution” in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Washington Parish Superintendent Frances Varnado said the school system learned Friday about the possible exposure at the 256-student school, which serves kindergarten through fifth grade. Varnado would not disclose whether any teachers or students had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that the coronavirus causes.

A statement from the superintendent said the school will reopen Sept. 14. Students and families are encouraged to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms. Teachers are contacting students and parents regarding distance learning and school meals until then


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>