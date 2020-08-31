Mississippi school district to fire drivers who walked out

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district said it will fire 21 bus drivers who walked off the job last week protesting a reduction in work hours and pay.

Fifteen of the drivers told The Commercial Dispatch on Friday that they received phone calls Thursday telling them administrators would recommend the school board fire them.

Drivers said the district is threatening the safety of the children they carry.

“We’re still upset about our pay and how we were treated,” said Renarda Dent, one of the drivers who met with the newspaper. “Right now, our main concern is safety. They don’t have enough drivers to do the routes safely. There’s no way to social distance when they’re doubling and tripling routes."

Dent also said the school district isn't correctly cleaning the buses.

On Aug. 24, 21 of the district’s 46 drivers refused to drive their routes, leaving parents and the school district scrambling to arrange for some students to return home.

Assistant Superintendent Glenn Dedeaux said he believes the district can adequately operate its routes with the remaining 25 drivers.

But drivers said doubling routes means students will likely be two to a seat with every row taken, raising the risk of spreading COVID-19

“There’s no way you’re going to social distance when you’re putting two or three routes together,” Dent said.

The drivers said their decision to refuse to work Monday afternoon was not planned, saying they arrived early at the bus staging area at Columbus High School in hopes of talking to district administrators.

“We didn’t (go there) to tell them we weren’t driving,” Delante Coleman said. “We tried to get something fixed so we could drive.”

Dedeaux said he arrived at the staging area after Transportation Supervisor Willie Stewart called him, saying some drivers weren’t going to drive their routes.

"No one ever asked me for a meeting,” Dedeaux said.

The Columbus district opted out of a contract with a bus company and started its own transportation department this fall, hiring the company's former drivers.

School board members approved a revised salary schedule on Aug. 20. Due to the school district’s hybrid schedule, transportation is provided four days a week with no in-person classes on Wednesday.

At that meeting, the board adopted a $12 per hour pay rate, based on a schedule that reduced driver hours from six to 4 1/2 hours per day.

“When they called us in, they promised us six hours a day, five days a week,” Dent said. “Then they turned around and cut our hours to 4 1/2 and no pay on Wednesdays.”

School board President Jason Spears said, by law, the district cannot pay workers for hours they don’t work.

None of the drivers said they could complete their routes in that amount of time. Dedeaux said 4 1/2 hours was an average and drivers would be paid for all work.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

POWER-UP YOUR REMOTE LEARNING PROGRAMS

Trauma Informed Schools During COVID-19 Infographic

Moving Beyond Multiple-Choice Questions

Expand reading options…digitally

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>