Board: Kansas schools can move fall sports to the spring

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas high school can move their fall sports seasons to the spring under a newly approved plan.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted 53-21 Friday to approve a proposal establishing an “Alternative fall” schedule, The Wichita Eagle reports. The vote followed a unanimous Monday vote in favor of the option by KSHSAA’s executive board.

Kansas high schools have been split into two “bands,” or groups: Class 6/5A and Class 4/3/2/1A. If at least half of the schools in each of those bands cancel fall activities, that majority would trigger the switch to a spring sports schedule.

According to the approved proposal, if fall activities are moved to the spring, there will be no state championship events. Teams would instead be encouraged to schedule league-title games or rivalry games for their final events of the season. The move also would create an overlap between fall and spring sports, which could force some athletes to have to pick a favorite.


