Arkansas reports 222 coronavirus cases in public schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported at least 795 new cases Saturday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as 16 new deaths from the illness.

Of those new cases, 108 were found in the state’s correctional system, according to the Department of Health.

The new cases push the Arkansas total past 60,000 to at least 60,378 since tracking of the coronavirus outbreak began in March, with a death toll from the outbreak of 772.

However, the true number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department says 5,473 cases are currently active and not among those who have died or recovered, while 384 are hospitalized, 23 fewer than Friday.

The testing positivity rate sits at 9%, compared to the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization for a pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


