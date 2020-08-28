Wildfire smoke keeps Reno-Sparks students at home again

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unhealthy levels of smoke from wildfires burning in California are keeping students away from classrooms in Reno and Sparks.

The National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory effective until noon Friday for the Reno Sparks area as well as Carson City, Minden, Gardnerville and as far north as Portola and Susanville, California.

The Washoe County School District announced just before 7 a.m. that the entire district would be on a distance learning program Friday due to the poor air quality.

The new school year began in the district last week with a hybrid system utilizing a combination of in-class learning and remote instruction. But classes were cancelled three out of five days last week due to the smoke.

The weather service says the smoke is coming from the North fire complex in California's Plumas County.

It says the haze in the Reno area should dissipate Friday afternoon but may return to the region Friday evening.


