Plaintiffs in New Mexico case seek plan for at-risk students

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Plaintiffs in a landmark education lawsuit against the state of New Mexico urged legislators to compel the governor to develop and implement a plan for overhauling the state’s education system.

“The state itself is the defendant in this case, not a particular agency, and it is essential that somebody in state government take the reigns, and move this forward,” said Daniel Yohalem, an attorney for the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty.

Yohalem said that after a court ruling in favor of the lawsuit, he met with the Public Education Department twice last year in what he thought was a step to forming such a joint plan.

But he said the governor abruptly cut off the meetings, citing an unrelated death of a education department employee and the firing of the education secretary.

Shortly after, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved to dismiss the lawsuit, which was initially filed against her Republican predecessor in 2014. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, argues that her administration is making progress even though it has not yet resolved the deficiencies.

The case is centered on ensuring that at-risk students are being served. Around 80% of the state’s 330,000 students are considered at-risk under the lawsuit, which covers low-income, English language learning and Native American students.

Education Secretary Ryan Stewart gave examples Friday to legislators of programs he was executing to address one aspect of the lawsuit: a lack of culturally and linguistically specific education for Indigenous children and English language learners.

Stewart told legislators that a significant portion of a recent $9 million pot of money sent to the education department for language curricular development is earmarked for Native American languages, of which there are over a dozen in the state, “So that not every indigenous language teacher feels like they have to go it alone on building their indigenous language curriculum," he said.

Ryan left the meeting after his presentation, and education department staff were not available to respond to legislator's questions for them following other testimony.

The lawsuit is named Martinez and Yazzie after two plaintiff mothers who are among those who say centuries of abuse and shortcomings by state government make them wary of promises by the state. In June, a new district judge ruled it could not dismiss the lawsuit because the state hadn't met its responsibilities.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs outlined deficiencies in the educational system with the Legislative Finance Committee during the meeting. They said that school shutdowns because of the pandemic have hit Indigenous students harder because they disproportionately lack access to the internet.

“(Other) kids can get onto the internet at any time from the comfort of their homes. Students living in rural and tribal areas who lack access to technology, internet and broadband face greater inequities and disparities in educational attainment,” New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty lawyer Melissa Candelaria said.

Rep. Rod Montoya, R-San Juan County, criticized the state for its reliance on remote learning and the Yazzie lawyers for not pressing the state to open up in-person learning in schools.

“Under the current program that we have in place deal with COVID, it’s going to be the minority and rural students that are hit the hardest during this time” said Montoya, adding he believes the lessons are falling short for students and forcing working parents to choose between their jobs and childcare.

While many districts have been able to distribute a tablet or laptop to every student, legislators reported that many constituents have not received one. Around one-fifth of students still lack internet access at home, with more lacking the kind of high-speed internet that would allow video streaming in homes with more than one child.

On Thursday, Stewart said in a news conference that the state is on track to allow some elementary schools to attend in-person two days per week starting after Memorial Day. He added that around one-third of the state's 89 districts had chosen to stick with online learning through the end of the year.

