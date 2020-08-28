Hawaii public schools extend remote learning to October

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HONOLULU (AP) — Most Hawaii public schools will continue at-home distance learning through the first quarter, which ends in October.

Concerns about campus safety during the coronavirus pandemic prompted education officials to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks. Most schools planned to offer hybrid instruction, with students alternating between in-person and online classes. A few schools planned to open to in-person instruction.

However, right before the Aug. 17 start date, the Hawaii Department of Education announced most schools would provide distance learning for the first four weeks.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association is glad the the education department has decided to do distance learning for the first quarter, but more needs to be done to ensure health and safety, Corey Rosenlee, president of the union, said Thursday.

There are still some pupils who are on campuses for in-person instruction, including special education and homeless students, he said.

The education department said it will continue to work closely with state, county and health officials to assess if and when students can safely return to in-person blended learning models.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>