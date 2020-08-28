Hawaii public schools extend remote learning to October

HONOLULU (AP) — Most Hawaii public schools will continue at-home distance learning through the first quarter, which ends in October.

Concerns about campus safety during the coronavirus pandemic prompted education officials to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks. Most schools planned to offer hybrid instruction, with students alternating between in-person and online classes. A few schools planned to open to in-person instruction.

However, right before the Aug. 17 start date, the Hawaii Department of Education announced most schools would provide distance learning for the first four weeks.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association is glad the the education department has decided to do distance learning for the first quarter, but more needs to be done to ensure health and safety, Corey Rosenlee, president of the union, said Thursday.

There are still some pupils who are on campuses for in-person instruction, including special education and homeless students, he said.

The education department said it will continue to work closely with state, county and health officials to assess if and when students can safely return to in-person blended learning models.

Web Only

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Back to Top