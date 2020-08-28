Gov: Ohio schools must develop coronavirus-reporting system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — School districts must establish a system for collecting information on cases of the coronavirus and then make that information publicly available, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in announcing an upcoming order.

After learning of students or staff members who test positive, schools must report that information to local health departments as quickly as possible, and then figure out the best way to make that data available to the public and to parents and guardians of children in the district, DeWine said Thursday.

An order is expected soon with details on how the reporting mechanism should work.

The systems could be similar to what schools already have in place for parents reporting a child’s absence, or for schools reporting illnesses — such as a lice outbreak — to the school community, DeWine said.

"We just feel that the more information that's available out there, the better," the governor said.

Reports of COVID-19 cases in a particular district should not come as a surprise, since results will likely mirror what's already happening in the surrounding community, DeWine said.

Also Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the federal government approved the state for an additional $300 in weekly federal unemployment compensation for people unemployed as a result of the pandemic. Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.


