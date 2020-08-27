Seattle Public Schools, teachers union reach tentative deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union, the Seattle Education Association, have reached a tentative agreement on work expectations for this school year, which starts on Sept. 4.

Details about the agreement reached after two months of negotiations weren’t immediately available, The Seattle Times reported.

If a representative assembly of union members OKs the deal this weekend, it will permit the district to release additional information about what families and students can expect from online learning this fall, including student schedules and vital services such as special education. Specifics have been scant with the district citing ongoing bargaining with the union, which has prompted an outcry from families.

The only significant update came on Aug. 14, when the district announced the first day of the school year would start two days after originally scheduled.

At the bargaining table, negotiators discussed teacher training, safety standards when the district reopens buildings, and whether to offer in-person special education services.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 456 additional COVID-19 cases and four new deaths as of Tuesday night. The latest numbers bring Washington state’s totals to 72,161 cases and 1,880 deaths.


