Chicago school board votes to renew contract with police

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s school board on Wednesday decided to keep a police presence in some of its schools despite the demands of protesters who say school resource officers create an unsafe learning atmosphere.

The Board of Education voted 4-2 to renew a contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide uniformed officers to schools that want them. The $12.1 million contract is less than last year’s $33 million deal.

The revised agreement presented by school officials includes for the first time a detailed job description for officers. The contract prohibits officers from intervening in school discipline and requires them to undergo further training on dealing with children of various backgrounds.

After the vote, CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton said the district was grateful that the board honored local schools’ decisions on police for the upcoming year.

In recent weeks, 17 Local School Councils voted to remove police officers from their schools, with 55 others voting to keep them.

Activists have said money spent on policing would be better used for counselors, social workers and other resources.


