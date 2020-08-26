US Sen. Stabenow urges USDA to extend food program waivers

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

LANSING, Mich (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will not continue to provide food program waivers that have ensured students are fed while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic unless Congress acts, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan warned Tuesday.

Stabenow, a Democrat, said she is fighting the department's decision. At the end of August, locations other than schools will no longer be able to provide government-reimbursed meals to children and students will no longer receive meals on weekends, which was allowed under the summer rules.

“This is really, really important. We are not done with this pandemic. We are still in the middle of it, and families in Michigan and across the country are facing incredible hardships,” Stabenow said during a virtual news conference in which she and other officials talked about the 30 million children in the U.S. that get government-funded meals. “Some children get their only meals at school. We have about 800,000 children traditionally in Michigan who had been in that category.”

According to a letter sent to Stabenow last week from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, the department does not have the authority to extend the summer waivers without congressional approval and funding.

“While we want to provide as much flexibility as local school districts need during this pandemic, the scope of this request is beyond what USDA currently has the authority to implement and would be closer to a universal school meals program which Congress has not authorized or funded,” Perdue said in his letter. “Should Congress choose to go in this direction, USDA stands ready to provide technical assistance.”

The USDA did not return a request for further comment Tuesday.

Stabenow said Congress has not taken away the department’s ability to provide the necessary flexibility to ensure students receive healthy meals and she is uncertain where the decision was coming from. She said she hoped it was not coming from the Trump administration’s push to put students back in schools for in-person instruction.

“I sure would hate to think that somehow holding access to food over their heads, over a parents’ head, school’s heads, would be used in that process, but there’s been no deadline. At this point in time it’s a choice that they are making,” Stabenow said.

Stabenow, along with Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Scott of Virginia, said she would reach out to the department to denounce its decision to take away meal flexibility.

As school districts in Michigan publish their back-to-school plans, more and more are transitioning to hybrid learning or completely online instruction in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

———

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>