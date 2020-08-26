SW Washington school district furloughs 475 support staff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington school district is furloughing nearly 500 employees for the new school year, which begins online next week.

KOIN-TV reports Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington informed the 475 workers in the Public School Employees union that they may be called back later in September if and when students start returning to the school buildings. There are 1115 employees in the union.

The furloughed employees, who will be able to retain their benefits while furloughed, previously worked directly with students on campus as support staff but they won't be needed as the district goes to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Evergreen Public Schools Communications Director Gail Spolar said the district's hiring freeze from last spring helped save 200 positions. Without that move, the district would have had to furlough many more now.

The district is one of eight Clark County school systems to go online, including Battle Ground, Camas, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.


