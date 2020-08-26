St. Louis charter school founder admits inflating attendance

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The founder of the defunct St. Louis College Prep Charter School admitted Wednesday that he reported inflated student attendance numbers that resulted in the school fraudulently receiving $2.4 million in state funds.

Michael Malone, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud for reporting false attendance numbers to receive more state funds.

He acknowledged in his plea the money was used to pay operating expenses and siphoned funding away from public schools, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In the 2016-2017 school year, Malone reported about 10,044 inflated hours. The following year he inflated school hours by 13,255, according to his plea.

The school opened in 2011 and closed in 2019 when it lost its sponsor, the University of Missouri at St. Louis.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway began an investigation last year after an internal school review uncovered the incorrect attendance numbers. The state audit found at least $1.4 million in excess payments to the school and $13,916 in questionable purchases by school personnel.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>