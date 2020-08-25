Plan would allow some schools to play fall sports in spring

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas schools might be able to play a truncated version of their fall season season in the spring under a plan that the Kansas High School Activities Association is considering.

With some of the state’s largest districts canceling or suspending fall sports and other extracurricular activities, the association's Executive Board voted 9-0 Monday in favor of the “alternative fall season opportunity." For schools that participate, the fall season would overlap the spring season, which would start about one month later.

The association’s board of directors, which is made up of more than 70 representatives, will take final action Friday.

Because a virtual format already has been approved for debate and is pending approval for a quiz-based competition called scholars bowl, those two activities wouldn’t be affected.

KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said in a news release that the model would give an opportunity for students to take part in activities “when it is appropriate in their school communities later this year.”

Among the districts to cancel fall sports is Wichita, which is the state’s largest with 50,000 students. Several other districts in the Kansas City area have suspended or called off at least some of their fall sports.

The state Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 1,545 new cases since Friday, an increase of 4.2%, to put pandemic total at 38,401. The state reported an additional seven COVID-19-related deaths, for 426 in all.

The numbers include nine sports clusters, with 67 cases, according to state officials.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>