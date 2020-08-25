Maine providing "back to school toolkit" for reopenings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are offering a back-to-school toolkit to help schools navigate reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The materials will include videos, posters and resources about coronavirus, the Maine Department of Labor said. The materials will help identify symptoms and provide information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The toolkit will be “a multitude of resources that will help students with hand hygiene, wearing face coverings at school, and social/physical distancing,” the labor department said in a statement.

The materials are also designed to help employees and students handle the stress of the upcoming school year, the department said in a statement.

In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:

THE NUMBERS

Twelve additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Maine CDC said Tuesday. The state has had more than 4,300 reported cases of the virus. It has also been the site of 131 deaths. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.


