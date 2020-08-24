Montana students head back to school under shadow from virus

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The majority of Montana’s 150,000 public school students return to classes this week, but many will be shadowed by uncertainty after health officials in Yellowstone County warned of possible closures if coronavirus trends keep getting worse.

Public school districts statewide are offering at least some level of in-person instruction, ranging from full-time to a mix of online and classroom learning, said Montana Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier.

The resumption of classes comes as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, with more than 700 new virus cases reported in Montana in the past week, including 52 on Monday.

Ninety-one people have died.

The number of infections is believed to be much higher because not all people have been tested and because people can have COVID-19 without feeling symptoms.

Yellowstone County, which includes the city of Billings, has the highest number of cases by far, with almost 1,800 infections confirmed since the pandemic began. The county accounts for about half of Montana's active cases, a category that includes people who were recently infected and have not recovered.

Yellowstone County health officials said in deciding whether to keep schools open, they will closely monitor new case numbers, including the proportion of cases that involve children and other trends.

A county-wide school closure is possible if those criteria worsen, Riverstone Health Chief Medical Officer Megan Littlefield told the Billings Gazette. Such a closure would not necessarily hold for the duration of the school year, she said.

Mandates for masks or other face coverings to prevent the virus from spreading are in place in most Montana counties in both public and private schools.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


