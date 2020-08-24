Computer access mars online reopening for Vegas-area schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Connectivity was the word for Las Vegas-area schools on Monday, as the start of the new semester began with a computer program glitch snarling plans for online learning.

Clark County school administrators posted a notice saying the platform Canvas was offering slow access due to high volume.

District Superintendent Jesus Jara had said connectivity was a concern for the sprawling public school district where more than 30,000 pupils reported they needed computers and 20,000 said they did not have internet access.

Jara said the Clark County School District is the fifth-largest in the U.S. Getting Chromebook laptops to children, connecting them to the internet and familiarizing them with virtual classrooms has been the subject of a massive communitywide push ahead of the 2020-21 school year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

After classroom instruction was suspended in March, officials reported that some students were not contacted consistently for distance learning and some 4,300 weren’t reached at all.

A call center set up to help Nevada students get connected reported nearly 237,000 of 315,000 enrolled students had been reached prior to the start of the school year. Almost 216,000 students were connected to the internet and 203,000 had been given computers.


