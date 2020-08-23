Texas county threatened with lawsuit over COVID-19 order

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Efforts by officials in one South Texas county to delay the start of face-to-face classes due to the coronavirus pandemic could face a legal challenge on claims of religious freedom.

Cameron County, which has been one of the many COVID-19 hot spots in South Texas in recent months, has delayed in-person classes at public and private K-12 schools until after Sept. 28.

But attorneys for two private religious schools have told the county that the order is unlawful and goes against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s June 26 executive order superseding the authority of local governments to issue orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus if they conflict with the governor’s own orders, the Brownsville Herald reported.

Laguna Madre Christian Academy in Laguna Vista and Calvary Christian School of Excellence in Harlingen plan to open for face-to-face classes on Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, respectively.

Last month, Abbott said Texas counties don’t have the power to preemptively shut down campuses to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Abbott said that power rests with local school boards and state education officials.

Jeremy Dys, an attorney with Plano-based First Liberty, which represents the two schools, told officials in a letter that “any effort by Cameron County to enforce its unlawful order … will be viewed as an affront to the religious liberty of (the two schools) and met with the strictest legal defense.”

Daniel N. Lopez, an attorney for Cameron County, said in an Aug. 20 letter that officials were not opposed to granting Laguna Madre Christian Academy an exemption because the school is small and it came up with a plan that meets state guidelines for reopening.

But Calvary Christian School is bigger and its reopening plan was still being reviewed, officials said.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said First Liberty is misconstruing the county’s order regarding schools as an attack on religious freedom.

“This is not a political or religious issue. This is health and safety and protection of our children issue. I don’t understand their rationale in wanting to put their children and teachers at risk, but I guess that’s their decision to make — not one I would make,” said Treviño, the county’s top elected official.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas increased by 3,493 and there were 104 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, Texas health officials reported Sunday. Officials reported 5,186 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

There are a reported total of 577,537 virus cases and 11,370 deaths, although the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

State health officials reported 114,391 active cases of the virus and that 451,776 people have recovered.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>