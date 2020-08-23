State's COVID-19 school dashboard could be ready next month
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new online tool designed to help educators track COVID-19 cases in Indiana could be available next month, according to state officials.
The dashboard will let people see the number of cases in a given school, along with a cumulative number, according to Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health.
“Having this information will help better inform how our schools are being impacted by COVID-19 and may help guide districts to guide their operational plans,” Box said at a recent briefing.
The department has been gathering hundreds of thousands of student records for the tool.
On Sunday, public health officials reported 618 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.
Overall, 85,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indiana. The death toll is 3,003.
Nearly 978,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported, according to the state health department.
Web Only
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.