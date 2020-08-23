State's COVID-19 school dashboard could be ready next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new online tool designed to help educators track COVID-19 cases in Indiana could be available next month, according to state officials.

The dashboard will let people see the number of cases in a given school, along with a cumulative number, according to Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health.

“Having this information will help better inform how our schools are being impacted by COVID-19 and may help guide districts to guide their operational plans,” Box said at a recent briefing.

The department has been gathering hundreds of thousands of student records for the tool.

On Sunday, public health officials reported 618 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Overall, 85,932 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indiana. The death toll is 3,003.

Nearly 978,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported, according to the state health department.


