Alabama facing shortage of school workers during pandemic

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The head of the Alabama Department of Education says that state schools are facing a shortage of workers that's being made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey told WBRC-TV that schools can't find enough substitute teachers, bus drivers or nurses. The problem existed last year, he said, and the pandemic has made it worse.

Retirees often fill positions including substitute teachers, and many aren't comfortable being in schools right now because of health concerns.

“There’s really not much we can do except to continue to recruit, to continue to try and work with them," he said.

Trucking companies are hiring many people who might otherwise drive school buses since they have commercial driver licenses, Mackey said. Some bus drivers will have to double up and run two routes if more drivers can't be hired, he said.

More than 1,900 people have died in Alabama of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and more than 107,000 cases have been confirmed. While the disease causes only minor to moderate symptoms for most people, it's particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

State schools have restarted classes with a mix of traditional teaching and virtual lessons.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>