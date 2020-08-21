School district switches to virtual learning after 1 week

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district that reopened to in-person classes this week announced Friday that it would switch to virtual learning until at least Sept. 8.

Green County Superintendent William Hodges said in a social media post that the move was due to increased coronavirus activity in the community, news outlets reported.

“We have had a great week in our school system and are unaware of any student cases, but the increase in community cases has caused us to reach our threshold for transitioning into the ‘red phase’ of our reopening plan,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Students returned on Monday, despite Gov. Andy Beshear recommending that school districts wait until Sept. 28 to hold in-person classes.

Meanwhile, Kentucky reported 785 new coronavirus cases Friday, including 97 youngsters ages 18 and under. Eight more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll to 864.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.

———

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>