School district switches to virtual learning after 1 week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district that reopened to in-person classes this week announced Friday that it would switch to virtual learning until at least Sept. 8.

Green County Superintendent William Hodges said in a social media post that the move was due to increased coronavirus activity in the community, news outlets reported.

“We have had a great week in our school system and are unaware of any student cases, but the increase in community cases has caused us to reach our threshold for transitioning into the ‘red phase’ of our reopening plan,” the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Students returned on Monday, despite Gov. Andy Beshear recommending that school districts wait until Sept. 28 to hold in-person classes.

Meanwhile, Kentucky reported 785 new coronavirus cases Friday, including 97 youngsters ages 18 and under. Eight more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll to 864.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.

