Michigan teachers train outdoors to stay safe amid outbreak

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A school in western Michigan is taking learning outdoors as a way to help keep students and teachers safe from the coronavirus.

Holland Christian elementary-level teachers went through a training course on outdoor education this week with the Outdoor Discovery Center, The Holland Sentinel reported Friday.

But that wasn't totally new to Holland Christian, which has had a Forest School that placed kindergarten and first grade classrooms in an outdoor setting.

“We’ve seen (outdoor education) work so well with the Forest School, I think that opened the door to training other teachers,” said Miska Rynsburger, principal of Holland Christian’s Forest School and Rose Park Elementary. “It’s just another example of deciding not to be defeated by COVID, but to be creative and open a new door to a new realm of learning that we’ve found to be successful with the Forest School."

The Outdoor Discovery Center conducted the training on an 84-acre property the school district gained access to for educational purposes. Rynsburger noted that teachers will not be required to participate in outdoor learning.

“There is no expectation or mandate for teachers to go outside,” Rynsburger said. “The training was meant to take teachers to the outdoor setting that Holland Christian has been given access to and allow them to be immersed in nature, sit with colleagues and explore how their curricula might fit."

Districts around the country are considering outdoor learning and other ways to conduct in-person instruction while reducing the threat of the coronavirus as much as possible.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

Building Academic and Social-Emotional Skills Through Play

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>