Free testing for teachers will start Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health will begin free coronavirus testing for K-12 teachers on Monday that will rotate to various health departments throughout the state during the next few weeks.

The first round of testing will be available Monday at Tallahatchie – Charleston, Alcorn, Attala, Chickasaw – Houston, Copiah, Newton, Adams and George county health departments. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary. Those interested in being tested can visit HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses.

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are needed at the Farmer's Market.

The Health Department said Friday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has had at least 76,323 reported cases and at least 2,214 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday evening. That’s an increase of 874 confirmed cases and 24 deaths from numbers reported the day before.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most but can be more severe or fatal for some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems.

