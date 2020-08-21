Coronavirus testing plan developed for Oklahoma teachers

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the state Department of Education jointly announced on Friday the development of a plan for the state’s public school teachers to be voluntarily tested for the coronavirus.

The plan provides all teachers and school support staff free coronavirus testing in their areas, according to a joint news release.

“Testing plays a key role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in the statement.

Students, staff and their families must be safe in order for students to learn, schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.

“This voluntary COVID-19 testing program is an important component of a layered approach to in-person instruction that will help mitigate risk of coronavirus exposure to everyone in the school community,” Hofmeister said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in July issued an executive order for the state health and education departments to develop a plan for teachers to be tested monthly for the virus.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>