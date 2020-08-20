Colorado high school closes after 2 positive COVID-19 tests

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Two students at a high school in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week shutdown of the school days after the start of the academic year.

The Weld Re-8 School District announced the first confirmed case on its Facebook page and sent an email to parents announcing the second case, The Greeley Tribune reported.

The two students were in separate groups on campus with more than 500 students combined, requiring a complete school shutdown, Fort Lupton High School officials said.

“Contact tracing has occurred to identify other individuals who had contact with the positive COVID-19 students,” school officials said in the email. “We have been in close contact with the Weld County Health Department and are following all Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommendations."

The high school, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Denver, has moved to full remote learning and is scheduled to be closed through at least Sept. 7. All other district schools will remain open for in-person classes.

County health officials said there was one case of COVID-19 in Fort Lupton as of Aug. 18.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.


