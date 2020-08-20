Chicago schools cut funding for police by more than half

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHICAGO (AP) — Funding for police officers in Chicago Public Schools will be cut by more than half, while other ‘major reforms' will be implemented for the way police operate in the school district, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and district CEO Janice Jackson said.

The Chicago School Board voted to keep its contract with Chicago police while cutting the budget for school resource officers from $33 million to $15 million, WGN-TV reported.

The question of whether Chicago police officers should be on duty inside public schools has been a debate by local school councils after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited protests worldwide against racial injustice and police brutality.

Activists have called for all officers to be removed from schools in Chicago. Lightfoot said individual schools can decide if school resources officers will remain in their premises but the changes do not remove them from the district.

“I understand the concerns and questions that many have surrounding policing, particularly when it involves our youth,” Lightfoot said. “We have heard you, and we have taken major steps to respond.”

Lightfoot and Jackson said Wednesday that changes also will be made in the way school resource officers are hired and how complaints are handled.

In recent weeks, elected local school councils have been deciding whether to keep officers in schools. So far, 17 schools have decided they don’t want Chicago police, while 55 are keeping resource officers.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>