Ohio governor to announce plan for high school sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio high school sports such as football and soccer could receive a green light this fall that comes with several restrictions, according to an announcement expected Tuesday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

The governor hinted last week that sports will go ahead with limited attendance and many decisions left up to parents, schools and local health departments.

High school sports' oversight body, the Ohio High School Athletic Association, also suggested last week that sports will go on.

The order DeWine planned to discuss at his bi-weekly news briefing comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, halted school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday, citing the advice of local health officials and concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Other districts, such as Upper Arlington in suburban Columbus, are allowing students in contact sports such as football to work out in small groups or “pods.”

Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football this autumn, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

