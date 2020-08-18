Gov.: 70% of school districts plan in-person instruction

BOSTON (AP) — About 70% of Massachusetts public school districts plan to bring children back to the classroom at least part-time this fall, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Those districts plan either a hybrid model or full in-person instruction, he said at a news conference to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 370 districts have reported their fall plans to state education officials, he said.

“We're encouraged that nearly three quarters of the school districts are planning for at least a partial in-person learning experience for kids," the Republican said. “Students have been away from their classrooms and their teachers and peers since March. Since then we have learned a tremendous amount about COVID and have put together guidelines to allow for a productive and safe learning environment that adapts to the challenges that come with COVID-19."

The governor has long made clear his desire for in-person learning, despite pushback from the state's largest teachers' unions that are encouraging remote-only learning for at least the start of the school year until school buildings can be made safe.

The administration's guidelines include a statewide map that groups communities into four coronavirus risk categories. The two lowest-risk categories have been encouraged to bring students back to the classroom.


