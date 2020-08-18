Connecticut school votes to eliminate Tomahawk mascot

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Glastonbury High School's athletic teams will no longer be known as the Tomahawks.

The Glastonbury Board of Education voted 7-1 Monday night to eliminate the nickname, citing racial insensitivity.

“If you have something offensive to Native Americans, there’s no reason to have it,” Alan Bookman, the Glastonbury superintendent of schools, told The Hartford Courant. “ There’s just none.”

There are currently 17 Connecticut schools that still use mascots or images associated with Native Americans or other Indigenous peoples. Killingly eliminated its Redmen mascot last summer before its board of education voted 5-4 in January to bring it back.

In Glastonbury, an online petition to keep the Tomahawk name garnered 2,783 signatures, while a petition to eliminate the mascot had 1,318 signatures. Supporters of the Tomahawk name held a small rally on Main Street on Sunday.

Glastonbury has already shifted to using a large “G” as a symbol on its uniforms.

Glastonbury High principal Nancy Bean said a student committee will be formed to find a new mascot.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>