St. Louis school named for Confederate officer gets new name

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A charter school in St. Louis named after a Confederate Army lieutenant is getting a new name.

Kennard Classical Junior Academy is a magnet school for gifted children. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that it will be known as Classical Junior Academy for the 2020-2021 school year after approval from the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education.

Samuel Kennard worked as an aide to Nathan Bedford Forrest, the general who became an organizer of the Ku Klux Klan. The Post-Dispatch reported that after the Civil War, Kennard became one of St. Louis’ ruling elites who supported causes at the expense of Black and poor white people. He died in 1916.

Concerned parents first launched efforts to change the school’s name more than five years ago. A new group of parents is working on racial equity concerns in the district.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>