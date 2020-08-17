Ohio lieutenant governor backs prep sports; DeWine weighs it

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Among the voices of athletes, parents and coaches clamoring for high school sports to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic is a booster with one of the state's highest-profile platforms: Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Husted, a former University of Dayton football player, is working with Ohio's high school sports oversight organization to develop a plan. He has been outspoken on his personal Twitter account in recent days that sports should go forward.

Those tweets come as GOP Gov. Mike DeWine was expected to announce his order governing sports Tuesday — a plan that appears to leave a lot of decision-making to local officials.

“What’s the greater risk to people under age 25, canceling in-person learning & extracurriculars (sports) to protect them from COVID or leaving it to chance how they’ll fill this time?” Husted tweeted on Aug. 10 to his more than 25,500 followers. “You can’t take these things away from young people & expect good (health, academic, life) results.”

The following day, Husted again tweeted from his personal account that he and his wife felt confident sending their children back to school for in-person classes and sports.

On Aug. 13, Husted tweeted out an op-ed he wrote in 2015 opposing pay-to-play fees for extracurricular activities, and added: “Whether it’s fees or another barrier preventing participation, we need to overcome for our kids.”

DeWine hinted last week that fall sports, including football and soccer, could go forward with limits and based on local decisions by parents, schools and health officials.

DeWine, like Husted, is a sports enthusiast. He's part-owner of a minor-league baseball team, the Asheville (NC) Tourists, speaks often of his children's and grandchildren's participation in cross country, and lamented the delay of Major League Baseball. He's talked at his twice-weekly briefings about the discipline that sports provide young people.

There's no disagreement between the two leaders, said DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney.

“The governor and the lieutenant governor are definitely on the same page as to the benefits of youth sports,” Tierney said, while noting the complexity of the coming order.

The number of fans will be restricted at sporting events, likely to athletes’ parents and close relatives, the governor suggested last week.

“We want the athletes to compete, we want the young people to have their seasons, but we want to do it as safely as possible,” the governor said. “It’s about the kids.”

Messages were left with Husted's office Tuesday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association suggested last week that sports will go on.

Organization leaders “continue in conversations with the Governor’s Office, are working tirelessly in a cohesive effort and believe our plans to move forward with the start of our seasons are in concert,” according to an OHSAA memo sent Thursday to superintendents, principals and athletic administrators.

DeWine’s announcement comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, suspended school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday, citing the advice of local health officials and concerns about the continued spread of the coronavirus in the area. Superintendent Talisa Dixon said the district would re-evaluate that if guidance from health officials changes.

Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won't play high school football this autumn, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

———

Associated Press writer Kantele Franko contributed to this report.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>