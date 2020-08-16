15-year-old in Georgia second-youngest to die of coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) — A 15-year-old boy in metro Atlanta has died from complications caused by COVID-19, making him the second-youngest individual to die from the virus in Georgia, according to state health officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the Gwinnett County teenager had no underlying conditions, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday.

Officials did not say when or where the teenager contracted the virus. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Public Health said no additional details would be released.

Gwinnett County has had the second most infections in the state with more than 21,400 confirmed cases.

His death comes after many Georgia school districts reopened for in-person classes. Cherokee County has reported 80 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus after only two weeks since schools districts reopened. School officials say a total of 1,106 students and employees have needed to quarantine.

The youngest confirmed death caused by COVID-19 in Georgia was a 7-year-old boy from Savannah. Officials say he was not believed to have had any preexisting conditions either.


