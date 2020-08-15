Oklahoma governor's secretary of education steps down

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education is the latest member of the governor’s cabinet to announce his resignation.

Secretary of State Michael Rogers told the governor this week that he plans to resign from his positions as both Stitt’s secretary of education and his chief policy negotiator.

“As I audit my time and priorities, it has become clear I should no longer juggle running an agency, negotiating your policy priorities, and serving as the secretary of education," Rogers wrote in an email to Stitt on Wednesday.

Rogers said he planned to continue serving in his role as secretary of state.

Stitt announced this week that he had hired former state Senate leader Brian Bingman to be his top policy advisor.

Stitt's Chief of Staff Michael Junk resigned last month, and two of Stitt's key cabinet members at the forefront of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic resigned at the end of June.


