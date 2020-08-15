Jackson Public Schools cancels falls sports amid COVID-19

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Fall sports and extracurricular activities for students in Mississippi's second largest school district have been canceled amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Public Schools announced the decision Friday, The Clarion Ledger reported.

“I know how disappointing the cancellation of sports and extracurricular activities may be for students, coaches and parents, but the school district must make decisions that make safety our top priority,” Daryl Jones, the district's athletic director, said in a news release. “As we will not be able to host competitions with teams in a way that we can comply with the guidance from all levels of government and health officials, we must put safety first.”

In the district’s announcement, alternative methods of developing student-athletes were outlined. Seniors can create highlight videos to introduce themselves to college coaches, officials said. Small group workout sessions emphasizing technique and skill development can also be conducted and there will be a winter showcase for senior student-athletes.

Small group lessons will be held for band members and small-group tumbling assistance and training will be available for cheerleaders, the district said.

The district cited Hinds County’s “hot spot” designation by Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi’s high positivity testing rate in making its decision. It also referred to the decision by Power 5 college conferences like the Big Ten and Pac 12 to not play sports this fall.

The Health Department said Saturday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has had at least 71,755 reported cases and at least 2,080 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday evening. That’s an increase of 825 confirmed cases and 37 deaths from numbers reported the day before.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>