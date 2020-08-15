Fresno County to seek court order against reopened school

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Students at a private school in California attended their second day of in-person classes Friday despite state and county orders to close the campus.

Fresno County will now seek a court restraining order to close Immanuel Schools in Reedley, county Director of Public Health David Pomaville said at an afternoon briefing.

Immanuel Schools offers kindergarten through 12th grade classes on a single campus. It was ordered to close Thursday after it reopened classrooms in violation of a state health order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fresno County said the private Christian school with about 600 students cannot use its classrooms until the county is removed from a state monitoring list for two weeks.

“Immanuel Schools and all Fresno County schools have an obligation to protect the health and safety of all students and faculty,” Pomaville said in an earlier statement.

The order also is designed to “address the strain upon the health care system” from COVID-19, the statement said.

News reports said students gathered in groups at the school for the first two days of the new school year without practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

One parent told the Fresno Bee that it was the parents' right to send their students to class.

The school's Board of Trustees and Superintendent Ryan Wood issued a statement that said they believe “our mission is best achieved through in-person education."

“For the majority of students, it is clear that an online education is not a substitute for an in-person, Christ-centered, relationally based classroom setting," the statement said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday urged school officials to reconsider, saying he was disappointed to learn officials violated the health order.

“This school unfortunately is choosing not to model good behavior and do the right thing,” he said. “We’d all do well to abide by our local health officers.”

Fresno is one of nearly 40 counties on a state monitoring list because of rising COVID-19 infection rates. The county was added to the list on June 8. It has a higher rate of positive tests coming back than the state average and has reported 191 deaths.

Schools within those counties cannot reopen for classes or seek waivers for certain elementary schools to reopen until statistics show infection rates are slowing. Most school districts have started or will start their new academic years with online instruction.

“I’m not trying to flex any muscle here," Newsom said of the restrictions. “All I’m trying to do is encourage people to stay safe, stay healthy."


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>