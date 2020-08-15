Clark County approves plan to provide tech for students

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County School Board approved a set of policies meant to improve students' access to technology needed for online classes.

Trustees approved a plan to use $37 million to purchase Chromebooks, iPads and internet hotspots for qualifying students. An additional $4.8 million will go toward providing 20,000 internet connections for students who need them.

About 84,000 students in the county have reported a need for new devices and 19,000 reported needing internet access, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.

The purchases will be made using money from the board's general fund and through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant, a federal award for educational agencies impacted by the coronavirus.


