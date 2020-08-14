Rights group demands Arizona schools not ask citizenship

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PHOENIX (AP) — A national Latino rights group Friday warned two Arizona school districts that their practice of asking about citizenship and Social Security numbers on enrollment forms violates a Supreme Court decision that ensures children have access to public education regardless of immigration status.

The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund said it sent the letters by certified mail and email, demanding that Coolidge Unified School District in Pinal County east of Phoenix and St. Johns Unified School District in eastern Arizona’s Apache County revise their forms to comply with the high court’s 1982 Plyler v. Doe decision.

The landmark ruling in the case, which the legal defense fund argued before the Supreme Court, said citizenship should not be a factor in ensuring all children get an education.

Both communities are located in rural areas and have a substantial percentage of Latino students.

“It's hard to say if this is intentional or if it ignorance,” said Thomas A. Saenz, MALDEF's president and general counsel. “If they respond right away and change the forms we'll be good. If not, we'll go to the state, which oversees public education.”

Saenz said MALDEF had earlier contacted several other Arizona school districts, which he did not name, that quickly dropped requests for Social Security numbers from their enrollment forms when the Supreme Court decision was pointed out to them. Those districts did not specifically request information about citizenship status as well, he added.

Saenz said the group periodically conducts spot checks to ensure districts adhere to the high court ruling.

MALDEF told the Coolidge district in a letter it has “a responsibility to ensure that all students have equal access to an education” and are not deterred from applying “because the school district’s Student Enrollment Card contains incorrect or unlawful requests for information.” The letter to St. Johns used similar language.

The Coolidge district did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment left on voice mail at its numbers for the superintendent and business office. The St. Johns district's superintendent did not immediately return a message to his personal voice mail.

The Supreme Court's Plyler v. Doe decision sprang from legal action against Texas laws that attempted to keep children without legal immigration status out of classrooms or tried to charge their families tuition to compensate school districts for what they considered to be lost state funding.

The Supreme Court said those practices violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and denying any group of children a basic education would “deny them the ability to live within the structure of our civic institutions.”

———

This version corrects the full name of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the title of Thomas A. Saenz, who is the organization's president and general counsel, not its CEO.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

The 4 Pillars of Effective Online PD

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>