Plainview superintendent has COVID-19, school start delayed

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) — The start of the school year has been delayed in Plainview, after the public school superintendent tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Darron Arlt received his positive test results Wednesday, less than 24 hours before school was scheduled to start. The Board of Education held an emergency meeting that night and voted to delay the school year until Aug. 24, The Norfolk Daily News reported.

Arlt said he was in several meetings with staff on Monday and Tuesday, when he began feeling flu-like symptoms. He said he sat within 6 feet of five teachers at one point. The delay was partly to allow those teachers time to quarantine.

About 50 other staff members were in the building at the time of the exposures, Arlt said. Shortly after the meeting Wednesday, families were notified and all staff were asked to leave while facilities were disinfected.

All staff members, except for custodians, aren’t allowed to return to school until Aug. 20, which is 10 days after the exposure. Activities, including athletic practices, will resume Aug. 21.


