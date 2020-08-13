Survey: Most teachers to return, but worried about health

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Most Maine teachers intend to return to classrooms this fall, but they're concerned about their health during the pandemic. And they don't have much faith in their students following safety protocols.

The survey provided by the Maine Department of Education to families, educators, support staff and school leaders last month indicates both teachers and parents share concerns about how well students will adhere to safety requirements necessary for schools to reopen.

Only 35% of parents said they believe students will be able to avoid physical contact and maintain social distancing, and only 38% said they believe students will wear masks, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Among educators, only 14% agreed or strongly agreed that students would be able to avoid physical contact and only 22% agreed or strongly agreed with the ability of students to wear masks, it said.

More than 45,000 people responded to the surveys, including 32,426 families, 9,733 teachers, 1,155 school or district leaders, and 1,823 school support staff. There are about 182,500 preK-12 students in Maine and about 50,100 people work in public schools.

All told, about 80% of school workers said they plan to be return to work, the survey said. And nearly as many, 76% to 77%, had concerned about their own health. They had even greater concerns for their students' health.

Among parents 71% of respondents said they intend to send their children to school even though nearly 60% were concerned about the health and safety of the children.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>