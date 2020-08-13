Board votes to allow high school football games in the fall

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — The organization that governs interscholastic sports in Connecticut has rejected a recommendation that would have moved high school football to the spring of 2021.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Board of Control voted Wednesday to reaffirm its fall sports plan, which was approved on July 30. That includes keeping football in the fall, with practice beginning Aug. 17.

The CIAC's football committee, which is comprised of principals, athletic directors, coaches, and advisors voted 9-1 Monday to recommend moving its season to the spring of 2021.

But CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said the board rejected that recommendation based on input from medical advisers and after reviewing how COVID-19 numbers are trending in Connecticut.

“At this time we feel the health metrics in Connecticut have not changed,” he said. “We remain committed to looking at this on a fluid basis, evaluating information as it comes in.”

The plan calls for a condensed fall sports season, with games beginning Sept. 24 for football, swimming, volleyball, field hockey, cross country and soccer. Schools are developing a regional schedule to limit travel.

Lungarini said it is recommending that fans not be allowed at games or practices, but said that decision will be left with individual school districts.

Connecticut’s positive test rate for the new coronavirus remained low and hospitalizations decreased Wednesday, but six more people died from COVID-19, according to the latest state figures.

The new results showed 22 out of 7,977 tests were positive, representing a rate of less than one-tenth of 1%.

Fifty-eight people were hospitalized, down from 70 on Tuesday. The six additional deaths brought the state’s total to 4,450. More than 50,700 Connecticut residents have tested positive to date.

In other coronavirus news in Connecticut:

——

NURSING HOME VISITS

The Department of Public Health said Wednesday it's looking at ways to “better facilitate visitation” at Connecticut's nursing homes that's safe for residents, staff and their families. The written statement was in response to a letter sent Tuesday by a coalition of advocacy groups that called on the agency's acting commissioner to significantly expand the state's visitation rules during the pandemic.

The group contends that the guidance issued by the state agency in June, allowing only outdoor visits, “unduly excludes people with disabilities” and those with mobility issues. They also said some visits were being limited to a maximum of 20 minutes, arguing already isolated nursing home residents are being further harmed by the ban on indoor visitations, which has been in place since March.

DPH officials said in the written statement they're “aware of the concerns regarding visitation and we share those concerns." But they pointed out that besides allowing outdoor in-person visitation, the state has encouraged virtual visits. DPH recently bought 800 tablets and distributed them to every nursing home.

“With the exception of end-of-life situations, indoor visitation has not been permitted in Connecticut nursing homes since March. We recognize that this is painful for many nursing home residents and their families, but this was an absolutely necessary step we had to take in order to reduce the risk that anyone coming in from the outside would spread COVID-19 inside a nursing home,” the DPH statement said.

DPH said a working group is evaluating the possibility of expanding the definition of compassionate care or end-of-life visits.


