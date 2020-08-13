2 schools close in Chattanooga after positive virus tests

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Two schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee are closed after someone tested positive at each school for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, officials said.

News outlets report that the Hamilton School District said the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences and Loftis Middle School will be closed for cleaning Thursday and Friday. School officials did not say if it was students, teachers or staff who tested positive for the virus at each school.

The district resumed in-person classes this week under a hybrid schedule for the first time since March, when the virus outbreak struck.

The Tennessean reports that nearly 65 school districts have started the school year as of Aug. 7, with the majority of them starting in-person classes. At least 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to schools have already been reported, according to the newspaper.

Williamson County Schools, Coffee County Schools and Blount County Schools, have already closed schools or altered schedules.

More than 80 students and staff were quarantined in Putnam County after a student at Cookeville High School tested positive for COVID-19.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>