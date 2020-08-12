Survey: Most Utah K-12 students expected in-person come fall

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah television station has conducted a survey suggesting that most of the state's students could return to school in-person this fall.

KUTV-TV queried five school districts in big metropolitan areas about how many of their students planned to take online courses either from home or in so-called hybrid settings where they attend school part-time.

The result suggested most students were shying away from the online options but the numbers reported by the districts are not final because thousands of students have yet to register, the TV station reported.

The Odgen School District said about 9% of its students have enrolled online, but the district's superintendent said that number is expected to drop closer to 5% as more families register their children.

The Alpine School District in suburbs of Provo, the state's largest, reported that 13% of its kindergarten through sixth grade students had chosen an online option as of Monday. About 12% of its secondary school students have signed up for some online courses, but just 2% selected fully online curriculums. Almost 4,000 students selected hybrid schooling.

Jordan School District, in suburbs of Salt Lake City, said slightly less than of 20% of its students requested to study online in some capacity.

The Granite School District, also in suburbs of Salt Lake City, reported that more than 80 percent of its students were expected to attend school in-person, KUTV-TV reported.

In the Canyons School District south of Salt Lake City, 76.5% of students registered for in-person learning as of Tuesday, the television station reported.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>