Kentucky governor defends urging delay for in-person classes

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday he wants to spare Kentucky from the risks of reopening schools too soon, defending his call for districts to delay the resumption of in-person classes and gain more time to get the coronavirus under control.

To make his point, the Democratic governor pointed to a Georgia school district that quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“I don’t believe that we gamble or experiment with our kids," Beshear told reporters. “And while we are all desperate to get our kids back (in school), I also want it to work.”

Beshear urged patience as Kentucky posted a record high number of COVID-19 cases, though the report was inflated by cases from previous days that were compiled after a recent computer glitch. But he acknowledged that the coronavirus “is as hot as a firecracker in Kentucky.”

On Monday, Beshear recommended that schools wait until Sept. 28 to resume in-person classes. Beshear, the father of two children, has called it a tough but necessary step.

“All we’re asking right now is one month," the governor said Wednesday. “One month to not make mistakes with the health of our children, their parents or their teachers.”

Even before his recommended delay for in-person classes, many Kentucky districts had already announced they would start the new academic year with virtual instruction only.

But not all schools are planning to follow the governor's guidance. Catholic schools in Kentucky have signaled they will begin face-to-face instruction next week, news outlets reported.

Beshear said he disagrees with their decision and hopes they reconsider. He warned that the virus spreads so quickly that it can overwhelm even the best plans for reopening.

“I don’t believe it’s safe,” he said.

Beshear urged patience in resuming in-person classes as he reported 1,163 virus cases statewide Wednesday, a one-day record in Kentucky. The daily number, however, was inflated by a computer snafu that resulted in artificially low numbers of cases reported earlier in the week. The Bluegrass State is approaching 37,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Beshear has taken several recent steps to try to contain the virus, including his requirement that most people wear masks in public. But the 1,000-plus new cases show that “we simply need more time to make sure we can get this virus under control” before schools reopen, he said.

The governor also reported seven more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 790.

Kentucky’s positivity rate — a rolling figure reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 — dropped to 5.62%, he said. But that rate needs to be much lower, he said.

The governor reported that 683 people are hospitalized in Kentucky because of the virus, including 143 in intensive care. Ninety-five patients of those patients are on ventilators.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.

———

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>