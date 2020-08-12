Hawaii teachers union names schools with virus cases

Article Tools
  • PrintPrinter-Friendly
  • EmailEmail Article
  • ReprintReprints
  • CommentsComments

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s teachers union said Tuesday that it has learned of nine campuses with recent coronavirus cases and that state officials need to publicize them as instruction is set to begin in less than a week.

The union learned of the cases from teachers, Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee said.

“And these were only the schools that HSTA has confirmed so far," he said. “Are there other schools with active cases?”

It's also not known how many school staff members are in quarantine, Rosenlee said.

State health and education officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the union's announcement.

Teachers returned to work July 29, and the first day of instruction is scheduled for Monday. The union led an effort to delay the Aug. 4 start of the school year by two weeks. Teachers are worried that schools are not prepared to welcome students back safely, the union said.

“The Department of Education has shown that it is not transparent. The Department of Health has shown it is not prepared," Rosenlee said. “Yet the state is still fixated on bringing students back on Monday.”

Gov. David Ige last week said public schools on the island Oahu would start the first four weeks online. The union asked that schools in the rest of the state also begin virtually.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Education announced that schools on Kauai, the Big Island and Maui County will also begin with distance learning. However, schools on Molokai will implement face-to-face and blended learning as previously planned for the first quarter. Hana High and Elementary School will begin with face-to-face learning for grades kindergarten through fifth and a hybrid model for upper grades.

Rosenlee said since last Thursday, there were reported cases at Campbell High, Hilo Intermediate, Kapolei Middle, Moanalua Intermediate and Moanalua High.

The previous week, there were reports of educators quarantining because of confirmed cases Iliahi Elementary, Kaala Elementary, Leilehua High and Waialae Public Charter School, he said.

Teachers were notified but parents were not told, the union said.

However, a July 31 letter to Waialae families said the school had been informed of a confirmed COVID-19 case “involving an individual in our school community.”

———

This story has been corrected to say teachers began work July 29, not July 27.


Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Web Only

Reprint or License This Article
Notice: We recently upgraded our comments. (Learn more here.) If you are logged in as a subscriber or registered user and already have a Display Name on edweek.org, you can post comments. If you do not already have a Display Name, please create one here.
Ground Rules for Posting
We encourage lively debate, but please be respectful of others. Profanity and personal attacks are prohibited. By commenting, you are agreeing to abide by our user agreement.
All comments are public.

Back to Top Back to Top

Most Popular Stories

Viewed

Emailed

Recommended

Commented

Sponsor Insights

K-12 IT SUPPORT PLAYBOOK

Prepare Your Educators to Teach Reading

Remote Learning Checklist: Actionable tips for forward-thinking educators

How Are District Leaders Preparing for this Year?

Integrating SEL into Remote Learning

Transitioning to Remote Learning and Progress Monitoring: How One District Connected Home and School During COVID-19

Supporting Diversity in STEM Education

CARES Act Funding for Special Education—What You Need to Know

The State of Cybersecurity Education in K-12 Schools

The Substitute Teacher Gap: Recruitment and Retention Challenges in the Age of Covid-19

Back-to-School 2020 Toolkit

Drive Student Success with Alignment Now

Keep Students on Track with Database Access

3 Key Steps to Choosing Interventions that Meet ESSA Standards

Building connections and curiosity through storytelling: Making space for all students to see themselves in mathematics

Will COVID-19 closures impact student learning?

SEE MORE Insights >

MORE EDUCATION JOBS >>
Post a Job >>